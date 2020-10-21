Democratic” Means Social Equality * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-Pundits in the international media and political classes twist and

distort the word “democratic” until it has no resemblance to the

actual meaning of the word. Start with “democracy” from which

“democratic” is born. “Government by the people exercised either

directly…? or by elected representatives” and later “the principles of

social equality and individual rights”.

“Democratic; of, characterized by, or advocating democracy” and later

“believing in or practicing social equality”.

Are all these countries who call themselves “democratic” practicing

“the principles of social equality…”? As the 1%, the super rich,

continue to grow richer while most of their people see their lives

growing harder by the day can you call this “democracy”, “believing in

or practicing social equality”? Hell no!

Democracy doesn’t mean you have to have elections? No, a country can

be democratic without having elections. But can a society be

“democratic” and yet completely abandon any pretense of “believing in

or practicing social equality”? Of course not.

Those that comprise the National Security Establishments (NSE) in

almost all the countries around the world, whether they be

politicians, intelligence services/law enforcement, media or the

wealthy have bastardized the word “democratic” to the point where it

no longer resembles its real meaning.

“Democratic” means social equality, or working towards that end so the

USA and Europe are clearly not democratic. Yet Cuba is democratic,

with a democracy based on a government by the people exercised

directly, even without the need for elections. The fact that Cuba

practices social equality is key. Social equality and no golden rule

demanding elections is democracy, democratic.

Yet the NSE’s in the imperial enclaves insist that elections be

foremost in all countries political development. Never mind these

elections have nothing to do with social equality, just the opposite.

It’s all about looting and plundering the nations people in their name

on behalf of the 1%er’s.

A social equality based international democratic system is desperately

needed on this planet. What else can protect the worlds peoples from

the impending crimate disaster of which we are just beginning to see

and feel the warning signs?

Greed and excessive accumulation is driving this approaching climate

disaster and only a socially cooperative society can prepare and

hopefully prevent major social chaos and suffering. If a people, or

peoples, can work in common for the common good there is still a

chance for humanity. Learning from societies that today practice real

social equality is a start.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at g mail dot

com.