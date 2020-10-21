Democratic” Means Social Equality * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Democratic” Means Social Equality
Mareeg.com-Pundits in the international media and political classes twist and
distort the word “democratic” until it has no resemblance to the
actual meaning of the word. Start with “democracy” from which
“democratic” is born. “Government by the people exercised either
directly…? or by elected representatives” and later “the principles of
social equality and individual rights”.
“Democratic; of, characterized by, or advocating democracy” and later
“believing in or practicing social equality”.
Are all these countries who call themselves “democratic” practicing
“the principles of social equality…”? As the 1%, the super rich,
continue to grow richer while most of their people see their lives
growing harder by the day can you call this “democracy”, “believing in
or practicing social equality”? Hell no!
Democracy doesn’t mean you have to have elections? No, a country can
be democratic without having elections. But can a society be
“democratic” and yet completely abandon any pretense of “believing in
or practicing social equality”? Of course not.
Those that comprise the National Security Establishments (NSE) in
almost all the countries around the world, whether they be
politicians, intelligence services/law enforcement, media or the
wealthy have bastardized the word “democratic” to the point where it
no longer resembles its real meaning.
“Democratic” means social equality, or working towards that end so the
USA and Europe are clearly not democratic. Yet Cuba is democratic,
with a democracy based on a government by the people exercised
directly, even without the need for elections. The fact that Cuba
practices social equality is key. Social equality and no golden rule
demanding elections is democracy, democratic.
Yet the NSE’s in the imperial enclaves insist that elections be
foremost in all countries political development. Never mind these
elections have nothing to do with social equality, just the opposite.
It’s all about looting and plundering the nations people in their name
on behalf of the 1%er’s.
A social equality based international democratic system is desperately
needed on this planet. What else can protect the worlds peoples from
the impending crimate disaster of which we are just beginning to see
and feel the warning signs?
Greed and excessive accumulation is driving this approaching climate
disaster and only a socially cooperative society can prepare and
hopefully prevent major social chaos and suffering. If a people, or
peoples, can work in common for the common good there is still a
chance for humanity. Learning from societies that today practice real
social equality is a start.
Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting
from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at g mail dot
com.