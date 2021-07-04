 Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22 * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 30 other injured in two separate bomb explosions in Somalia ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections which slated for late this year.

Al-Shabaab suicide bomber on Friday evening blew himself up at a busy coffee shop at the Juba intersection not too far away from Somalia’s national intelligence and security agency headquarters.

More than 18 people were killed were killed over 25 others sustained injuries in the blast, according to the local authorities.

Two among the injuries at admitted Madina Hospital succumbed to their injuries

Al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility for the attack saying majority of those killed in the attack were government soldiers.

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches…

Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central…

Far from the city, two were killed and two other wounded in an IED bomb at a market in a blast in Awdinle town in the Bay region in the southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab militant group, an al-Qaeda affiliate in East Africa has claimed the responsibility for the attack saying the target was Somali government soldiers in the area.

Muqdisho-Somalia                              

