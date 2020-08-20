Deadly US strike kills al Shabaab bomb expert in Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting one terrorist in the vicinity of Kurtun Warey, Somalia, Aug. 20. The terrorist, who has a history of working with explosives, was making preparations to emplace Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on a public road.

“Al-Shabaab continues to put Somali people in danger by ruthlessly attempting to place explosive devices in public areas,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, AFRICOM director of operations. “These extremists continue to terrorize Somali citizens without regard for their safety.”

The command’s initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed one (1) terrorist and destroyed one motorcycle.

U.S. Africa Command currently assesses no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command and our international partners recognize that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means. It requires providing programs and opportunity for the Somali people.

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces use a range of effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people. Together with partner and allied forces, U.S. Africa Command works on a daily basis to improve security conditions to enhance governance and economic development while preventing al-Shabaab’s desire to expand their reach and further export violence.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with its Somali partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.