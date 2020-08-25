MOGADISHU, Somalia— Somali army says a senior al Shabaab commander was killed in an airstrike carried out in Sakow town in Middle Juba region.

Somali army media says Tuesday’s strike had killed an AlShabaab military commander identified as Sheikh Abduqadir Kumandos.

Kumandos was a Somali special force office before he turned into Jihadist commander after the collapse of central government led by Mohamed Siad Barre.

He is believed to be in his late 50s and joined Al Shabaab in 2011 after his Hizbul Islam group led by Hassan Dahir Aways, merged with Al Shabaab.

Kumandos also played key role in fight against Ethiopia troops in Somalia between 2007-2009 with Jabha Islamiya group, according to reliable sources.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.

It is unclear which country has carried out Tuesday’s bombing.

But, US military has launched dozens of airstrikes against Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group and Islamic State branch in Somalia.