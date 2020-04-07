Mareeg Media
Deadly strike kills civilians near JILIB town in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A suspected U.S. military drone strike has allegedly killed at least two unarmed civilian people in southern Somalia.

The strike was conducted in small area, some 15km away from Jilib town where al Shabaab militants have major stronghold.

Local residents say two civilians were killed in the strike carried out in Kalagur location.

It is unclear if the U.S. military has carried out the latest air raid in Somalia.

This comes days after Amnesty International accused of the U.S. military killing civilians in drone strike carried out in southern region of Somalia.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

