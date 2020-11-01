 Deadly skirmish kills 3 people in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Deadly skirmish kills 3 people in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three people have been killed on Sunday when gunmen believed to be Al-Shabab militants opened fire on Somali security soldiers in the capital, Mogadishu.

Sunday’s clash flared up after suspected militants on motorbike targeted number of undercover agents protecting CCTV surveillance cameras installed along Dabka junction in Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says at least three people, including a soldier were killed during a brief gunfight.

Latest reports suggest that a wounded gunman was also captured alive.

Somali security officials are unavailable to comment on the incident.

AMISOM conducts security sector training for troops in…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somali PM holds talks with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

No group says it has carried out Sunday’s ambush attack in Mogadishu

