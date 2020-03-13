Mareeg Media
Somalia

Deadly Shabab attack leaves 3 dead in Kenya

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The militant armed group al Shabaab has carried out separate attacks on Kenyan medical service vehicle and passenger bus in Mandera town.

The first attack targeted a vehicle belonging to Kenya medical service, leaving at least two people dead, a witness said on condition of anonymity.

He says the victims were KEMSA workers.

Latest reports say one worker is still missing after the attack.

In the same town, armed militants also ambushed passenger bus, killing a mechanic.

He was a non-local, according to sources.

Kenyan police launched an operation to hunt down the attackers.

No one was so far arrested over the incidents.

