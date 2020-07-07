Deadly explosion kills 4 AU soldiers near Mogadishu – Al Shabaab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Four African Union soldiers have lost their lives in a roadside bomb explosion near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion has ripped through an African Union vehicle in Elash Biyaha, just 15km west of the capital, said a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

He says the blast damaged armored carrier.

Somali-based group Al Shabaab claims to have killed four African Union soldiers and wounded several others while traveling outside Mogadishu.

The African Union force has released no statement yet over the claims.

al Shabaab has been battling for more than a decade to topple the weak-western backed government based in Mogadishu