Mareeg Media
Somalia

Deadly explosion hits in Somalia market

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least one government soldier has been killed and two others wounded in a bomb  attack on a market in south-west region of the Somalia.

The explosion was targeted at soldiers from the country’s South-Western state administration.

In phone interview, a local resident said a soldier was killed and two others were also wounded in the bomb blast.

The security forces arrived at the scene and carried out an operation.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested over the bomb explosion.

Read More
Somalia

At least 5 killed by floods near Mogadishu

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali police arrest man accused of mass shooting

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

No group says it has carried out Monday’s explosion.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!