Deadly explosion hits in Somalia market

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least one government soldier has been killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack on a market in south-west region of the Somalia.

The explosion was targeted at soldiers from the country’s South-Western state administration.

In phone interview, a local resident said a soldier was killed and two others were also wounded in the bomb blast.

The security forces arrived at the scene and carried out an operation.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested over the bomb explosion.

No group says it has carried out Monday’s explosion.