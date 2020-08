MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in a bomb explosion in Wanlaweyn town of Lower Shabelle region.

The explosion went off inside a market in the town, some 90 km (55 miles) northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

A witness says the victims were taken into hospital.

It is unclear who target was.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Monday’s explosion.