Read Time: 23 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two soldiers have been killed and another civilian sustained an injury on Sunday after heavy gunfire broke out between two units of Somali security forces in Marka town, some 91km south west of the capital Mogadishu.

It is unclear what triggered Sunday’s clash, a witness said.

He says two security soldiers were killed in the skirmish.

Somali security officials in the town were unavailable to reach on the phone for comments.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com