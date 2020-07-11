Deadly clash kills 2 people in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two people have been killed and several others wounded when heavy fighting broke out between security forces and other armed militias in north of Galkacyo town in central Somalia.

The clash erupted in Garsoor area in north of the town after Puntland security forces raided on a house resided by drug cartels, leaving two people dead, said, a witness.

It is unclear how many were killed or injured from both warring sides.

He says several others were also injured during the fighting.

Heavy weaponry could be heard through the town.

He says several shops and kiosks were also burned and destroyed in the skirmish.

The victims were reportedly rushed into hospital in the town.

The situation remains fluid as residents expressed deep concern about the building-up tension between in the town.