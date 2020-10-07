 Deadly bus attack leaves eight people wounded in Kenya * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Deadly bus attack leaves eight people wounded in Kenya

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia-based al-Shabaab group has shot and wounded at least eight people in an attack on a passenger bus in northeastern Kenya.

The attack took place on Tuesday near Daba area after heavily armed militants ambushed a bus travelling from Mandera town to the Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Joshua Kitakwa, the deputy commissioner of Mandera County said eight people were wounded in the attack, saying four of them were in critical condition.

Kenyan police officer, who asked to be anonymous, says that police teams had been deployed to the crime scene to hunt down the gunmen.

Kenya’s northeastern region has seen deadly attacks carried out by al Shabaab, with dozens, mainly non-Muslims were killed.

