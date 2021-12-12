Deadly blasts kill 4 AU soldiers in Somalia – Al Shabaab

Read Time: 35 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Twin bomb blasts targeted African Union troops from Burundi near Mahaday town in Middle Shabelle region, about 120 km north of Mogadishu.

The blasts targeted Burundian peacekeepers while conducting patrol between Mahaday and Burane towns late on Saturday, an eyewitness said.

He says several soldiers were killed and injured in the explosions.

“We heard two loud explosions. We saw soldiers bleeding and others lying on the ground”, he said

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has claimed the responsibility for the bomb explosions.

The group says it has killed four African Union soldiers from Burundi in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from African Union mission in Somalia over the claims.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com