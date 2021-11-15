Deadly blast leaves three children dead in Somalia

Read Time: 35 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three children died and two others and their mother wounded on Saturday in an unexploded ordnance blast in Guriel town in central Somalia.

Somali police say one of the children had brought an unexploded device in an open field near their home and exploded while playing with, leaving two kids dead.

The police say two other children and their mother had seriously wounded. They were taken into a hospital in the town.

Recent armed conflict between Somali army forces and Ahlu Sunna group in the town has left 120 people, mainly soldiers dead and displaced 100,00 families in the town.

Guriel, a town lies some 445km north of Somali capital Mogadishu.

Tuuryare Abdirisaq