Monday, Nov 15, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Deadly blast leaves three children dead in Somalia

Tuuryare
Read Time:35 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –  At least three children died and two others and their mother wounded on Saturday in an unexploded ordnance blast in Guriel town in central Somalia.

Somali police say one of the children had brought an unexploded device in an open field near their home and exploded while playing with, leaving two kids dead.

The police say two other children and their mother had seriously wounded. They were taken into a hospital in the town.

Recent armed conflict between Somali army forces and Ahlu Sunna group in the town has left 120 people, mainly soldiers dead and displaced 100,00 families in the town.

Guriel, a town lies some 445km north of Somali capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline Email: news@mareeg.com
mareeg2012@gmail.com
http://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Instagram did not return a 200.
Close
Close

Related Post