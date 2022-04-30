Deadly blast kills ten soldiers near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 10 soldiers were killed on Saturday in a roadside bomb attack on their vehicle near the Somali capital Mogadishu.
Saturday’s incident happened when a convoy of military vehicles ran over an improvised explosive device planted on the road between Balad and Jowhar towns in north of Mogadishu.
Saney Abdull, a senior military officer traveling with the convoy survived, military sources said.
Al Shabab — an Al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for the explosion.
The group also carried out similar attacks in and around Mogadishu.
Last year, Somali police recorded a total of 89 explosions used for roadside IEDs and explosions from devices planted in cars.