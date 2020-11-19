Deadly blast kills soldiers in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two soldiers have died and three other civilians wounded in a roadside bomb explosion near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The blast, an IED hidden in café shop exploded near the capital, leaving two soldiers dead, a witness said.

He says the explosion had destroyed the café shop that has been frequented by soldiers.

Rescue workers evacuated the victims into hospital in the capital, Mogadishu.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for Thursday’s explosion, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab, al Qaeda linked group in Somalia.