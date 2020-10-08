 Deadly blast kills six soldiers in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Deadly blast kills six soldiers in Somalia

SomaliaFeatured
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A roadside bomb explosion targeting a Somali military vehicle has killed at least six soldiers and wounded four others in Balcad town, some 30km north of the capital, Mogadishu.

Somali police officer, Ibrahim Aden says the blast ripped through an armored vehicle, leaving six dead on board.

He says the four other soldiers wounded in the attack were taken into hospitals in Mogadishu.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

