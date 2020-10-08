Deadly blast kills six soldiers in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A roadside bomb explosion targeting a Somali military vehicle has killed at least six soldiers and wounded four others in Balcad town, some 30km north of the capital, Mogadishu.

Somali police officer, Ibrahim Aden says the blast ripped through an armored vehicle, leaving six dead on board.

He says the four other soldiers wounded in the attack were taken into hospitals in Mogadishu.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack.