Deadly blast kills six people in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Deadly blast kills six people in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least six people have been killed and two others wounded in a roadside bomb explosion near Hurdur town in south west of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Tuesday’s explosion ripped through a rickshaw carrying eight people, with six of them had died and the other two seriously wounded, a witness said.

He says the victims were heading to attend Quran recitation.

He added that the wounded were taken into hospital for medical assistance.

No group says it has carried out the bomb attack, but such attacks are often claimed by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab.

Somali president chairs FSM-FGS talks on elections

Abdirisak M Tuuryare
African Union army base attacked by al Shabaab

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

The militant group has been fighting to topple the weak-western backed government based in Mogadishu for more than ten years.

