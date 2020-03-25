Deadly blast kills 3 people in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia —– At least three people have been killed and scores wounded in a suicide bomb explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion ripped through a cafe shop at Sayidka junction near the country’s parliament building in the capital, Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the victims were taken into hospital.

The cafe is popular with members of governmemt soldiers, he added.

Somali police soldiers arrived at the bomb attack scene.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

But, such attacks are often carried out by an al Qaeda linkes group Al Shabaab.