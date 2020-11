MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two government soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb attack on military vehicle near Dhusamareb town in central Somalia.

The explosion ripped through a military pick-ups carrying soldiers while traveling through Sinna-Dhaqo area near the town, killing two soldiers.

The victims were taken into hospital in Dhusamareb town.

No group says it has carried out Tuesday’s explosion.