Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

AFGOYE, Somalia — At least one person has been killed and two others wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion went off the livestock market in the town, a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

He says the explosion had seemed to be planted inside the market.

The victims- all civilians were taken into hospital for medical treatment.

No group says it has carried out Wednesday’s explosion, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab.