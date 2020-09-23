 Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia

SomaliaFeatured
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

AFGOYE, Somalia — At least one person has been killed and two others wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion went off the livestock market in the town, a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

He says the explosion had seemed to be planted inside the market.

The victims- all civilians were taken into hospital for medical treatment.

No group says it has carried out Wednesday’s explosion, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

