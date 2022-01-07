Friday, Jan 07, 2022.

Deadly blast hits Somali soldiers near Dhusamareb

Tuuryare
Read Time:33 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –A roadside bomb explosion targeting Somali military vehicle has killed at least one soldiers and wounded 8 others onboard on Friday near Dhusmareb town in central Somalia’s Galgadud region.

The blast, witnesses said, was a remote-controlled land mine ripped through a military vehicle travelling between Eldhere and Dhusamareb.

The wounded were taken into a hospital in Dhusamareb.

Somali military forces have reportedly cordoned off the area and carried out an operation after the explosion.

In an online statement, al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group claimed the responsibility for Friday’s explosion.

The group says at least 15 soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack.

