Deadly blast hits Kenyan convoy in Lamu

Read Time: 42 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group has claimed the responsibility for Sunday’s bomb attack on an armored vehicle with Kenyan military forces near Lamu town.

The group says it has killed at least 15 Kenyan soldiers onboard travelling from Milimani to Lamu town in Kenya’s north-eastern region.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

Kenyan security officials in the region have not yet commented on the blast.

The bomb attack comes days after four people from same family were killed in an IED attack on their vehicle in Garissa town.

Kenya’s north-eastern region has been a regular target for al Shabab in retaliation for sending troops into Somalia in 2011.

Nairobi has troops in Somalia operating under African Union mission in support of the Mogadishu-based government and to weaken al Shabab.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com