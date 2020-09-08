Deadly attack on police station kills 15 people in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia —At least 15 people have been killed and seven others wounded when heavily armed al Shabaab militants have carried out a dawn attack on police station in northeast of the capital, Mogadishu.

Tuesday’s attack took place in Balcad town, some 30km northeast of Mogadishu, said, a witness, who asked to be anonymous because of reprisal attack on his life.

He says the militants had attempted to overrun the police station.

Somali government spokesman, Ismail Mukhtar says at least 15 people — 14 militants and a soldier were killed during Tuesday’s skirmish.

Mukhtar said on his Twitter that seven other civilians were also wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group over the claims.

The attack comes a day after a US soldier wounded in an attack claimed by al Shabaab in a suicide attack on army base near Janay Abadalla area, about 60km west of the coastal town of Kismayo.

The group claimed to have killed four US special and 16 other Somali soldiers in the attack.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling against Somali army and African Union troops more than ten years.

The group wants to overthrow the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group was ousted out of the capital in 2011 by African Union and Somalia army following joint operation.

But, the group still hold large swaths in south and central Somalia