Deadly attack on army bases kills 5 soldiers in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

BAIDOA, Somalia – At least five soldiers have been killed when Somali armed group al Shabaab carried out a deadly attack on army camp near Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack started with an explosion as heavily armed militants fought on their way to insidean army camp in Daynunay area, just 14km away from Baidoa town.

At least five soldiers were killed in the attack, according to source, who asked to be anonymous.

He says three of them were killed in an explosion while on their way to the camp.

He added the militants had briefly captured the camp after the military forces had withdrwan to undisclosed location.

But, Somali military says its forces had repulsed the attack carried out by al Shabaab and inflicted heavy casualties upon the militants.

The military did not say how many militants were killed or injured.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group fighting the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu for the last ten years in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of Mogadishu in 2011 by the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations in the capital.

But, it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia. The group wants to topple the Mogadishu-based governmnet and impose its strict Islamic version in Somalia.

Continue Reading

