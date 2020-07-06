Deadly attack kills 3 soldiers in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali armed militant group al Shabaab has carried out an ambush attack on military convoy in north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The surprise attack targeted military vehicles escorting African Union troops’ trucks traveling through Balcad and Jowhar towns in north of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the assault triggered fierce skirmish.

Heavy weaponry could be heard, he added.

In a statement, al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group says it has killed 3 soldiers during the fighting.

The group says it has also destroyed fuel tank heading to Burundian troops under African Union force based in Jowhar town.

Jowhar, an agricultural town lies some 91km north of the capital, Mogadishu.