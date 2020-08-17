Deadly attack hits military base in Somalia — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Deadly attack hits military base in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia –Somali militant al-Shabab fighters have launched an attack on a military base near Baidoa town, some 250km southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

A suicide bomber driving a car targeted the gates of the base, then gunmen stormed into the army camp in Gofgadud area, just 15km away from the town, a witness said.

He says heavy weaponry could be heard.

At least four soldiers and a police boss were killed in the attack, according to report published by Radio Risaala based in Mogadishu.

Somali armed group al Shabaab claimed the responsibility for Monday’s attack on the army base.

“We have been behind the attack”, the group said.

The attack comes after Somali militants stormed inside beachfront hotel in the capital, Mogadishu where at least 20 people were killed and 43 others wounded.

 

