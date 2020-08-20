Deadly attack hits AU army base in Somalia — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Deadly attack hits AU army base in Somalia

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavy fighting broke out between armed Al Shabaab militants and African Union peacekeeping forces in central Somalia.

The fighting flared up in Halgan town of Hiran region on Thursday when heavily armed militants carried out an ambush attack on army base manned by Ethiopian troops under African Union mission.

Local residents say mortar rounds were also used during the clash.

It is unclear how many from both sides were killed or injured in the latest ambush attack.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!