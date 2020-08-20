Deadly attack hits AU army base in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavy fighting broke out between armed Al Shabaab militants and African Union peacekeeping forces in central Somalia.

The fighting flared up in Halgan town of Hiran region on Thursday when heavily armed militants carried out an ambush attack on army base manned by Ethiopian troops under African Union mission.

Local residents say mortar rounds were also used during the clash.

It is unclear how many from both sides were killed or injured in the latest ambush attack.