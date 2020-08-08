Deadly Al Shabaab suicide explosion kills 9 people in Mogadishu — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia

Deadly Al Shabaab suicide explosion kills 9 people in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least nine people including soldiers have been killed and nearly 20 others wounded in a suicide bomb explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Saturday’s car bomb explosion targeted at the entrance of the 12th of April military base near stadium Mogadishu, leaving nine people dead, a witness said.

He says at least 8 soldiers were among those who were killed in the explosion.

He added rescue workers had evacuated the victims into the hospitals in the capital.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, saying it had killed 24 soldiers.

The attack comes a week after a suicide bomber who blew himself up at busy restaurant in the capital, Mogadishu has killed at least three people.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group fighting the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu for the last ten years in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of Mogadishu in 2011 by the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations in the capital.

But, it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia. The group wants to topple the Mogadishu-based government and impose its strict Islamic version in Somalia.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

