Deadly Al Shabaab attack kills 15 soldiers near Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 15 soldiers have been killed in an ambush attack carried out by al Shabaab near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the capital, Mogadishu

The troops on two pick up trucks on a routine patrol were ambushed in Doonka and Bullalow near the town, triggering fierce fighting, a witness said.

He says the soldiers fought hard but were overwhelmed by the large number of Al Shabab militants.

Preliminary reports say at least 15 soldiers were killed including a commander named Major Abdulle Ali Mire.

In an online statement, al Shabaab claims to have killed at least 25 soldiers in the attack, saying its fighters also destroyed military vehicles.

Somali military are unavailable to comment on the claims.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.