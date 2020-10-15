 Deadly Al Shabaab attack kills 15 soldiers near Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Deadly Al Shabaab attack kills 15 soldiers near Mogadishu

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 15 soldiers have been killed in an ambush attack carried out by al Shabaab near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the capital, Mogadishu

The troops on two pick up trucks on a routine patrol were ambushed in Doonka and Bullalow near the town, triggering fierce fighting, a witness said.

He says the soldiers fought hard but were overwhelmed by the large number of Al Shabab militants.

Preliminary reports say at least 15 soldiers were killed including a commander named Major Abdulle Ali Mire.

In an online statement, al Shabaab claims to have killed at least 25 soldiers in the attack, saying its fighters also destroyed military vehicles.

Read More
Somalia

Qatar Amir Condoles With Somalia’s President

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali military are unavailable to comment on the claims.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

Large rally against Kenyan army brutality held in Somalia

Somalia committed to promoting democracy, accountability…

Somali President addresses to the 75th of UN General…

AMISOM Force Commander lauds troops in Baidoa for security…

Kenyan army targets civilians in Somalia

Somali militants execute man suspected of witchcraft

U.S. Africa Command leaders meet with Algeria’s leadership

Somalia: Enforcing the Sexual Offences Law in Puntland

BREAKING: Somali parliament approves new prime minister

Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia

International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral…

Reconciliation in Marka: Foes turned friends recall road to…

Somali soldier kills civilian driver in Mogadishu

WHO, UNICEF call for vaccinating children against polio in…

Somalia’s Education System Struggles to Attract Girls

New livestock market in central Somalia boosts trade

Four crew members wounded as Kenyan plane crash-lands in…

Closing gender pay gap must be a national priority to tackle…

Somalia President appoints his new premier

1 of 494

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!