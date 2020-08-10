Deadly air raids hit senior Al Shabaab militants in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A suspected US drone has carried out two airstrikes targeting high-ranking al Shabaab operatives in southern regions of Somalia.

The first strike has targeted a senior Al Shabaab commander, whose name has been released as Daahir Mo’alin and other militants in Haway area of Middle Juba region, said in a report published by Radio Risaala based in Mogadishu.

The 2nd strike also killed a high-ranking al Shabaab operative identified as Ahmed Nour near Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region, according to Risaala.

It is unclear who carried out the latest air strikes, but US military launched dozens of strikes targeting Al Shabaab and Islamic State militants in Somalia.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has not released any comment on the bombings..

The militant group that ties with an al Qaeda organization has been fighting the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu for the last ten years.

The group was ousted out of Mogadishu in 2011 by the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations in the capital.

But, it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

The insurgent group wants to topple the Mogadishu-based government and impose its strict Islamic version in Somalia.