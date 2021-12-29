CONYA condemned in total the false publication by Sahara Reporters on attack on SGF’s Boss Mustafa’s home town in Adamawa State.

Read Time: 39 Second

Coalition of Nigeria Youth Associations -CONYA has condemned in total the false publication by Sahara Reporters on attack on SGF’s Boss Mustafa’s home town in Adamawa State.

In a press statement signed by the National Coordinator Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere describes the report by Sahara Reporters as fake news and blackmail that the government needs to address.

He described the fabricated online news by Sahara Reporters as an attempt to blackmail the Secretary of the Government of the Federation Boss Mustafa and the Federal Government on the area of security.

Comrade Nuhu Lere said it’s unfortunate that one of the strongest online medium like Sahara Reporters would use false information to mislead the public.

He also advised media organizations particularly online to always verify their report before going to public.

About Post Author MAREEG info@mareeg.com https://www.mareeg.com