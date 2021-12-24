Chrismas Bonus :NLC Makes Case For Pensioners, Salutes Resilience of Kaduna Workers

Read Time: 1 Minute, 29 Second

Nigeria Labor Congress, Kaduna State Council has appealed to Kaduna State Government to also consider pensioners on the approved bonus for all the civil servants in the state.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Council Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and Comrade Christiana John Bawa respectively

commended Governor Mallam Nasir Elrufai for

approving bonus for the civil servants in the state.

” We must commend Governor Mallam Nasir Elrufai for the end of the year bonus to our members and we hope the state government would also consider the pensioners who gave in their best for development of the state.

In another development, NLC Kaduna State Council has saluted the resilience and perseverance of the over eighteen thousand civil servants who were not paid their salaries for two months due to another payroll cleaning exercise embarked upon by the state government.

The statement expresses happiness that with the completion of the exercise, most of the affected workers have updated their records and have been paid their outstanding salaries.

The statement noted that the period was a difficult one to the affected and their families and hoped that the outcome of the exercise will help improve the well-being of the civil servants in the state.

In another sad development, Nigeria Labour Congress Kaduna State Council commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Zonkwa Chiefdom and the entire people of the state on the death of the Chief of Zonkwa, Mr Nuhu Bature.

The council noted the fatherly role of the late monarch in the promotion of peace in the state, and believe that he died at a time his wise counseling was more needed in view of the challenges being faced both in the state and the nation at large.

