 China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical trial application of mRNA vaccine candidate * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical trial application of mRNA vaccine candidate

FeaturedAsiachina
By A A warsame 0

Mareeg.com-The clinical trial application of the MRNA vaccine BNT162b2 for COVID-19, developed by a subsidiary of Chinese pharmaceutical company Fosun Pharma, was received by China’s regulatory authority on Wednesday.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, has received the “Acceptance Notice”, and the clinical trial application for the licensed mRNA vaccine product BNT162b2 for COVID-19 was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration, Fosun Pharma said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.
BNT162b2, the second vaccine candidate introduced by Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial, is a preventive biological product intended to be used on people aged between 18 and 85 for preventing COVID-19.
As of Thursday, BNT162b2 is in phase III clinical trial in the US, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey, respectively, and BNT162b2 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration, Fosun Pharma’s statement said.
The application acceptance came after Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang said he had received news from the two partners – Pfizer and BioNTech – that their jointly developed mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 was up to 90 percent effective based on early data from a phase three clinical trial, far higher than previous estimates.
This compares to the average flu shot’s 70 percent effectiveness and a minimum of 50 percent required for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, Guo’s post on social media WeChat read.
The Shanghai-based conglomerate will maintain close communication with regulatory and licensing authorities, and hopes ongoing research and testing will show the vaccine complies with Chinese laws and will be available as quickly as possible, wrote Guo.
In March, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial was granted a license by German company BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialize its vaccine products developed based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology platform targeting COVID-19 in China.
The stock of Fosun Pharma opened more than 3 percent higher on Thursday on Hong Kong stock market.
Source: Global Times

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Deadly skirmish kills 3 people in Mogadishu

African Union distributes COVID-19 protective equipment to…

Deadly blast kills 3 in Somalia

AMISOM conducts security sector training for troops in…

Somali PM holds talks with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Somalia tops CPJ’s list of states where journalists…

Mobile money transfers give Somali farmers a one-up on the…

Somali leaders urged to collaborate preparations for…

The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Control COVID19

At least two killed in drive-by shooting in Mogadishu

Somali women lawyers make Puntland safer

UN activities suspended in Somaliland

Four school children killed in Somalia explosion

Somali students receive colourful graduation ceremony in…

FIFA congratulates Hamza Said Hamza, on his appointment as…

UN reaffirms its support for Somalia

Somali army kills six militants in operation

Ahead of elections, UN urges that Somalia’s political space…

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia’s…

At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

1 of 423

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!