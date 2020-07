MOGADISHU, Somalia — A UN affiliated cargo plane has crashed in blaze of fire at airport in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

At least 3 people onboard were rescued shortly after the crush.

Reliable sources say the plane was carrying supplies to the Djiboutian troops under UN backed African Union force known as AMISOM.

The plane catched fire after veering off the runway.