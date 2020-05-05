Call for Applications Media and Journalism Days in Africa 2020,

The Media and Journalism Days in Africa is a project led by Africa 21 and its partners aimed at annually convening journalists from the African continent, alongside experts from international Geneva and around the world, to review, exchange and debate on a selected theme related to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The first edition took place in 2019 on the theme of climate change with journalists from French-speaking Africa, with a follow up edition in 2020 covering the same theme with journalists from English-speaking Africa. Our objectives are two-fold. The event will strengthen the skills of journalists invited on this topic, offering participating journalists the opportunity to share their realities with the public and international experts. In addition, the event will integrate the Network of African journalists specializing in sustainable development and climate change, in order to create a strong link between international Geneva and the African media.

Selection criteria

Participating Journalists must meet the following criteria :

Current Professional Journalist for the written press, radio or TV (press card);Poses at least 5 years of professional experience in media;Must be active in the field as well as in the newsroom;Interest or specialization in sustainable development and climate change issues;Valid passport until December 31, 2020 at least and availability to travel to participate in the MJDA event;Female candidates strongly encouraged;Eligible countries: Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Nigeria, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.What we fund

Africa 21 and partners cover all travel related and subsistence costs for Journalists attending the MJDA in Geneva, this includes travel allowance, flight ticket, on-site transport, hotel and allowances for food costs on site.

To apply

Applications must be sent no later than midnight May 20, 2020 to info@africa21.org with the subject line “Application for Media and Journalism Days in Africa 2020″.

Application documents expected include:

Copy of the applicants passport and press card;A cover letter;A short biography;A small presentation of the media outfit for which the applicant works;Each applicants portfolio of work over the past 2 years (if the applicant has produced a significant number of pieces over the past 2 years, the Applicant is encouraged to select and present only the most relevant pieces;Samples of published articles or reports on sustainable development or climate change;A proposal for a draft article or report on climate change at local or national level (important).

Association Africa 21

C/o Maison Kultura, Rue de Montbrillant 52, 1202 Genève, Suisse

www.africa21.org