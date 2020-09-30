British Army trains Somali National Army Brigade Headquarters * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

British Army trains Somali National Army Brigade Headquarters
The first Brigade HQ to be trained in Somalia for a generation has completed
command and staff training in Mogadishu, and has returned to their
headquarters in Baidoa, the capital of Southwest State in Somalia, at a UK
provided barracks.
The command and staff course for Somali National Army (SNA) officers from
Baidoa, was delivered by British Army personnel deployed on Operation
TANGHAM. The course covered planning and conducting stabilisation
operations,and 19 SNA officers trained to work alongside national and
international security partners including the Somali Police Force and African
Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they battle against Al Shabaab.
The British Army commander who delivered the training, Lieutenant
Colonel Alex Hutton, said:
“The Command and Staff course has given the officers from 8 Brigade a strong
foundation in planning and control of Brigade-level operations. My team and I are
now looking forward to developing their skills and continuing to advise them in-
person from our training base in Baidoa.”
The contingent was recently visited by the Somali Minister for Defence and the
British Ambassador to Somalia. Addressing the students and visiting senior
members of the Somali National Army, The British Ambassador to Somalia,
Ben Fender OBE, said:
“Effective planning and oversight of operations is vital to defeat Al Shabaab, and
our ground-breaking course for SNA officers will give them the skills that they
need in order to plan and conduct effective operations.
“The UK is helping to develop the core of a strong professional army that can
keep Baidoa and its surrounding areas safer. We are committed to supporting
Somalia in its fight against Al Shabaab.”
The UK also supports the Somali National Army by providing equipment including
uniforms and radios, and a fleet of vehicles including trucks, ambulances and
land cruisers, which provide mobility for 8 Brigade to operate in an effective.
The UK is also supporting Somalia to strengthen its security institutions and
governance and transferred in March 2020 a military barracks can house up to
450 Somali troops, and acts as the military headquarters for the 8th Brigade in
South West State.
The UK’s Baidoa Security Training Centre (BSTC) has been operating for one year
and has already trained more than 400 soldiers from 8 Brigade in Baidoa,
supporting the Somali National Army.
