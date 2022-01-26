Brewing tension as 22 soldiers deployed to Baladweyne

Read Time: 52 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali federal government has deployed dozens of Turkey-trained soldiers to Baladweyne town, some 335km norh of the capital Mogadishu.



A cargo plane carrying nearly 100 Haram’ad and Gorgor paramiilitary forces have landed on Wednesday at an airfield in Baladweyne town.



The town has been in a state political crisis in which many politicians and analysts believe could pose threaats to the region.



On Tuesday, heavily armed mutinous soldiers led by colonel Nur Dhere entered the town and set up defeneive positoins, according to local residents.



Nur also leads one of the anti-Hiirshabelle state factions.



Colonel Nur’s soldiers armed with rocket-propelled-grenades and machine guns blocked key roads in the town to stop Hirshabelle state president from coming to the city.



Tension is now building up in Baladweyne, with residents expressed their concern that an armed clash could erupt anytime.



Somali military did not say why the soldiers were airlifted to Baladweyne town on Wednesday.



Baladweyne is expected to host an election of parliamentry seats for Lower House.

