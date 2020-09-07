BREAKING: US soldier wounded in Somalia attack * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali armed group al Shabaab has Sunday carried out deadly attack on army camp manned by Somali and US troops near Kismayo, a port town lies some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack started with a suicide bomb explosion, then heavily armed militants attempted to storm inside the base in Janay Abdalla area, some 60km west of Kismayo, said a Somali military official, who asked to be anonymous.

He added that the troops have fought off the attackers attempted to storm the base after blasting their way with the car bomb.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab claimed it killed at least 16 soldiers, including 4 US personnel, and wounding 12 others in the attack, which comes amid military pressure on the group.