BREAKING: Twin blasts rock Somalia’s Baladweyne

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least three explosions have reportedly rocked Baladweyne, a town lies some 335km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Initial reports say MP Amino Mohamed has been killed in an explosion carried out a suicide bomber in the town.

Reports say two other explosions hit the town, causing untold number of casualties.

Mohamed was in the town to run for her re-election.

She was one of the fearless critics of incumbent president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Mohamed was also an advocate for Ikran Tahlil, an intelligence female agent who was disappeared last year.

The attack comes hours after six people, including foreign nationals, were killed in a gun attack claimed by al Shabab at Halane camp within Mogadishu’s airport.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Halane camp in Mogadishu.

Halane also hosts all UN, US, AU, and other international missions in Somalia.

No group says it has carried out the explosions in Baladweyne town.

