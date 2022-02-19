Saturday, Feb 19, 2022.

BREAKING: Suicide blast hits in Baladweyne

Tuuryare
BALADWEYNE, Somalia — At least ten people have been killed on Saturday after a suicide bomb explosion struck a tea-shop in Baladweyne, a town lies sosme 335km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Saturday’s blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky when a suicide bomber walked into a café shop and blew himself up, leaving ten people dead, a witness said.

He says several other people were also wounded in the explosion.

No group says it has carried out Saturday’s blast, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in Somalia.

Baladweyne, a town where an election for 25 Lower House seats is expected to take place this month.

