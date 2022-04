Read Time: 14 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has declared African Union Special Representative Ambassador Francisco Madeira persona non grata for “engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status.”

PM Roble also ordered Madeira to leave the country within 48 hours.

Read the statement bellow

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com