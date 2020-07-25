BREAKING: Somali PM ousted no-confidence vote — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

BREAKING: Somali PM ousted no-confidence vote

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Parliament has ousted the country’s Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence Saturday, amid growing political turmoil in the war-ravaged nation.

The speaker Mohamed Mursal announced that the parliament ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire with 170 lawmakers in favour of no-confidence vote,

Mursal called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to appoint a new PM who can lead the country to popular election.

The move against Prime Minister Khaire comes as the country is preparing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!