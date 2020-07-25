BREAKING: Somali PM ousted no-confidence vote

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Parliament has ousted the country’s Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence Saturday, amid growing political turmoil in the war-ravaged nation.

The speaker Mohamed Mursal announced that the parliament ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire with 170 lawmakers in favour of no-confidence vote,

Mursal called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to appoint a new PM who can lead the country to popular election.

The move against Prime Minister Khaire comes as the country is preparing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.