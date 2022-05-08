BREAKING: Somali parliament nullifies MPs elected in Garbaharey

Read Time: 28 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s parliament speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe has recognised the 16 members of parliament who were elected in Elwak town last month, amid row over who will represent Gedo region in the 11th parliament of Somalia.

Madobe’s move also nullified the 16 other lawmakers who were elected in a parallel election in Garbaharey town.

Last month, the outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said that both elections in Elwak and Garbaharey were parallel ones in which he said, were inconsistent with the Sep 17 election agreement signed in the capital Mogadishu.

