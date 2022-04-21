BREAKING: Somali foreign minister survives assassination attempt

Read Time: 30 Second

GALKACYO, Somalia — Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has escaped an apparent assassination attempt on his life after an attack in Galkacyo town in central Somalia.

Minister Abdisaid Muse said that Puntland forces under the command of President Deni had carried out an attack that killed one of his bodyguards and wounded an elder named as Yasin Abdisamad.

Muse says he was holding an iftar dinner for his relatives in Galkacyo town when the soldiers attacked raided in his residence.

There was no immediate comment from President Deni over the allegation.

