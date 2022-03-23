BREAKING: Somali forces end Mogadishu’s airport siege

Read Time:9 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali special forces say they have ended an hour-long siege Halane camp housed by United Nations, African Union and other foreign diplomatic missions in Somali capital Mogadishu.
Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali special forces say they have ended an hour-long siege Halane camp housed by United Nations, African Union and other foreign diplomatic missions in Somali capital Mogadishu.