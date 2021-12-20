Somali elections suspended – election commission

Read Time: 17 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) has announced suspension of the ongoing parliamentary elections until the election dispute resolution body is resolved.

The move comes a day after Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble sacked seven members from the election dispute resolution body in a move to fix the voter fraud claims.

