Monday, Dec 20, 2021.

Somali elections suspended – election commission

Tuuryare
Read Time:17 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) has announced suspension of the ongoing parliamentary elections until the election dispute resolution body is resolved.

The move comes a day after Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble sacked seven members from the election dispute resolution body in a move to fix the voter fraud claims.

Tuuryare

