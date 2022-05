Read Time: 18 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed his opponent in presidential race Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed as special envoy to lead Somalia-Somaliland talks.

Sheikh Sharif is well-regarded in Somaliland. He has been consistent in maintaining a discourse of respect and empathy.

He becomes the second presidential candidate to be nominated since Tuesday.

