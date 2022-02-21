BREAKING: Puntland President’s convoy hit by blast near Bosaso

Read Time: 33 Second

BOSASO, Somalia — At least two soldiers were killed and four others were wounded on Monday when an explosion struck one of the military vehicles escorting Puntland state president Said Deni near Bosaso town in northeast Somalia.

President Deni and his delegation were heading to Bosaso town where the second phase of Lower House elections is expected to kick off.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab insurgents have carried out similar bomb attacks in the town.

The attack comes just two days after two people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a café shop in Bosaso town.

